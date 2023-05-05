X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 2,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 56,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

