York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 31.65%.

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 29,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

York Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in York Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in York Water by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Articles

