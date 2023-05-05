York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 31.65%.
York Water Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 29,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.
York Water Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on York Water (YORW)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.