Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum China Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock valued at $72,194,347. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,688 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.