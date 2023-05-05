Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

