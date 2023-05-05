Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 151,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,657. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

