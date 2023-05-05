Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Purchases $203,800.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 14,675,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 599,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.