Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Purchases $203,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 14,675,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 599,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

