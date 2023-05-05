Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $187.82 and last traded at $186.92, with a volume of 1289849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.47.

The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $125,005,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

