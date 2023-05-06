6,518 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $3,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.1 %

Ball stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.