Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.28. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

