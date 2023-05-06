ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $392.79 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,871.28 or 1.00068252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002316 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $279.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

