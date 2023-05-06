Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) versus Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Critical Review

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abrdn Japan Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $79.19 million 4.21 $21.15 million $0.88 13.20

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Abrdn Japan Equity Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

58.9% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abrdn Japan Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 24.66% 14.04% 6.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abrdn Japan Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Abrdn Japan Equity Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Abrdn Japan Equity Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio. The fund employs a quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TOPIX Index. The fund was previously known as Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc was formed on July 12, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded by John C. Bombara, Daniel S. Devorsetz, Robert D. Pomeroy and Gerald A. Michaud on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

