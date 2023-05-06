Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.12 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.43.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 165,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

