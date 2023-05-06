Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.12 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AEIS traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 165,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,197. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.