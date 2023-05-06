Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.