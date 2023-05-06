aelf 1-Day Volume Tops $5.74 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. aelf has a market capitalization of $179.64 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003761 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

