Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 46,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 22,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

