AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.31

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as low as $7.25. AGC shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 364 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

