Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.75-$25.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $25.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.00 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.75-25.75 EPS.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

Albemarle stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.