Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 972,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $102,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

