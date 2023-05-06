Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 6,269 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $54.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

