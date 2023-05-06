Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EW opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

