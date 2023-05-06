Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE MSI opened at $281.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.