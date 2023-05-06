AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.
Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment
In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,406,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,664,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 87,818,795 shares of company stock valued at $171,692,329 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
AMC opened at $5.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
Read More
