American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.77. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
About American Shared Hospital Services
