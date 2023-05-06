American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.77. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.