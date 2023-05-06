American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of American Tower worth $120,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $196.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.21. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

