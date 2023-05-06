Analysts Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Price Target at GBX 788.43

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 788.43 ($9.85).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.87) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 740 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.50) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,496,251.87). Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 786 ($9.82) on Friday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.27) and a one year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 774.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 707.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.45, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,321.84%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

