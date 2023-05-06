ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.39-8.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2242-2322 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.68. The company had a trading volume of 714,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.71. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in ANSYS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

