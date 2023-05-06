ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.39-$8.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.39-8.91 EPS.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.92.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $301.68. 714,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,944. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

