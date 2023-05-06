ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.00 million-$498.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.15 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.91 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

