Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $179.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.85.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

ANET stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.