Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $34.11 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Ark has a market cap of $52.13 million and approximately $34.11 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003899 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,768,068 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

