Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $114,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $111,638,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $103,061,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $70,641,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $42,636,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

