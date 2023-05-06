AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.