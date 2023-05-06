Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 823,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.