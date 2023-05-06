Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.76. 823,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.