AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Reaches $746.91 on Exchanges

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for about $746.91 or 0.02585140 BTC on popular exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $12.75 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

