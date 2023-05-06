Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.58 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. 575,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,088. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $136.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $243,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

