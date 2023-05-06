Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.39 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

ACLS stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. 575,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,088. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

