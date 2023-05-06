Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 400 ($5.00) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCKIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 475 ($5.93) to GBX 455 ($5.68) in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.