Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of BBD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,114,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,640,630. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

