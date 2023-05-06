Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 46,114,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,640,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 56.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 59.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.