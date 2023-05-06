Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

