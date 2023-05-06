Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of FL opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $208,848,000 after purchasing an additional 500,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

