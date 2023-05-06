Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 553.04% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
