Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $190.08 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Beldex has a total market cap of $190.08 million and $2.34 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.66 or 0.06570989 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

