Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 425,877 shares changing hands.
Benitec Biopharma Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.