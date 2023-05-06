Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 425,877 shares changing hands.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

About Benitec Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.