BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.17. 491,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 902,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.
BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.50.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.