BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $100.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of BILL opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelion Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pelion Inc. now owns 1,322,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BILL by 21.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in BILL by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in BILL by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

