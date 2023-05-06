Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

