BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

